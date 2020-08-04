Sign up
Photo 2759
Zucchini Flower
Zucchini bread, zucchini muffins, sautéed zucchini, baked zucchini, pickled zucchini, spaghetti zucchini, zucchini gifts to neighbors, family... SO MUCH ZUCCHINI!!
The plant that keeps on giving!! Grateful that we love it!!!
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
Tags
zucchini
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Really nice details in this. So many wonderful zucchini foods to make.
August 5th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely close-up .,
August 5th, 2020
