Golden rain

I hurt my back today by twisting as I bent to put paint on a paint brush. Fortunately there was a cancellation and I got an appt with the chiropractor. We’ve been going to Dr Frank for many years and I’m sure he thinks I’m a looney because I repeat the same movement - twist and bend. It all started in 1993 with a laundry basket! I’ve got to learn from past mistakes!!!





About this tree:

Golden rain tree is known for its sprays of yellow flowers in summer. The flowers are followed by fruit that are air-filled capsules resembling Japanese lanterns. These fruit change from green to yellow to a fleshy, almost pink color.