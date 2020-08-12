Previous
Golden rain by loweygrace
Golden rain

I hurt my back today by twisting as I bent to put paint on a paint brush. Fortunately there was a cancellation and I got an appt with the chiropractor. We’ve been going to Dr Frank for many years and I’m sure he thinks I’m a looney because I repeat the same movement - twist and bend. It all started in 1993 with a laundry basket! I’ve got to learn from past mistakes!!!


About this tree:
Golden rain tree is known for its sprays of yellow flowers in summer. The flowers are followed by fruit that are air-filled capsules resembling Japanese lanterns. These fruit change from green to yellow to a fleshy, almost pink color.
12th August 2020

Lois

