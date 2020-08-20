Previous
Rose by loweygrace
Rose

We’ve been staying inside during the day because of the intense heat but also because of the smoke. There are many wild fires now in CA affecting the air quality making it unhealthy —so we take our walks when the winds kick up around sunset.
Lois

mittens (Marilyn)
Such pretty colors.
August 20th, 2020  
