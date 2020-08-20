Sign up
Photo 2775
Rose
We’ve been staying inside during the day because of the intense heat but also because of the smoke. There are many wild fires now in CA affecting the air quality making it unhealthy —so we take our walks when the winds kick up around sunset.
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
17th August 2020 7:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such pretty colors.
August 20th, 2020
