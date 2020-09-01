Previous
Survivor by loweygrace
Photo 2787

Survivor

We were surprised to find this pretty sunflower in the spot where we threw birdseed to a dove family last spring!
Pat Knowles ace
What a lovely reward fir your generosity to the birds. A beautiful specimen.
September 1st, 2020  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
September 1st, 2020  
