Photo 2787
Survivor
We were surprised to find this pretty sunflower in the spot where we threw birdseed to a dove family last spring!
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
2
0
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
2788
photos
91
followers
76
following
763% complete
View this month »
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
30th August 2020 12:53pm
Pat Knowles
ace
What a lovely reward fir your generosity to the birds. A beautiful specimen.
September 1st, 2020
bkb in the city
Beautiful
September 1st, 2020
