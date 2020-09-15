Marigold

I think marigolds are the perfect autumn flower! The orange color fits right in and they’re hardy through varying temperatures!



The Bob Cat Fire is now 41,000 acres and only 3% contained due to the fire growth yesterday. The firefighters defended the Mt Wilson Observatory overnight by setting backfires to slow the fire’s progression. My son hasn’t been evacuated yet.

Our daughter was driving from Virginia-Houston today/tomorrow and wanted to stop by New Orleans overnight. Unfortunately, Hurricane Sally changed their plans. We were happy to hear that they drove 15 hours straight through and are safe at home!

So much happening now!