Previous
Next
Marigold by loweygrace
Photo 2801

Marigold

I think marigolds are the perfect autumn flower! The orange color fits right in and they’re hardy through varying temperatures!

The Bob Cat Fire is now 41,000 acres and only 3% contained due to the fire growth yesterday. The firefighters defended the Mt Wilson Observatory overnight by setting backfires to slow the fire’s progression. My son hasn’t been evacuated yet.
Our daughter was driving from Virginia-Houston today/tomorrow and wanted to stop by New Orleans overnight. Unfortunately, Hurricane Sally changed their plans. We were happy to hear that they drove 15 hours straight through and are safe at home!
So much happening now!
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
767% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Nice capture
September 15th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
I agree such a perfect colour for the Autumn ! nd always such a cheerful little flower !
September 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise