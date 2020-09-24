Previous
Double Hibiscus by loweygrace
Double Hibiscus

Hibiscus is another plant that grows very well in our dry area. We have 3 large hibiscus in our yard that doubled in size, while mostly neglected, the 7 years we rented our house!

Bobcat Fire update:
114,000 acres burned, 50% contained.
The winds finally calmed down!

There’s an investigation focusing on how the fire started. On September 6 there was a circuit trip on a utility pole in the area at 12:16 PM. Five minutes later, at 12:21 PM the fire was first reported in the area. Southern California Edison says that the Mount Wilson camera first observed smoke at 12:10 PM prior to this circuit trip.

And another side note: homes in the area (but not in any danger) have been warned to look first before letting children or dogs outside. The bears, mountain lions, bighorn sheep and bobcats could be resting on your lawn! They suggest keeping full buckets of water available!


Lois

gloria jones ace
Great capture...The fires up and down the western coast states have been devastating to people and property. Thank goodness for the first responders.
September 24th, 2020  
