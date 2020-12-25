Sign up
Photo 2902
Merry Christmas! (Purple and Blues 4) : )
All the baking is finished in time! Yay! Can’t wait to taste the Christmas Cake later!! I’ll have to take photos of the gingerbread house also. What a fun day! Merry Christmas 365 friends!
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
2903
photos
96
followers
79
following
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Merry Christmas Louis and family - have a wonderful day - enjoy !
December 25th, 2020
