Merry Christmas! (Purple and Blues 4) : ) by loweygrace
All the baking is finished in time! Yay! Can’t wait to taste the Christmas Cake later!! I’ll have to take photos of the gingerbread house also. What a fun day! Merry Christmas 365 friends!
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Lois

@loweygrace
Beryl Lloyd ace
Merry Christmas Louis and family - have a wonderful day - enjoy !
December 25th, 2020  
