Previous
Next
Yellow #5 by loweygrace
Photo 2939

Yellow #5

Watched the church service online today and enjoyed it. Praying for our country!
Long walk, working on a new 1000 piece puzzle and now posting a flower photo! It was a great day!
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
805% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise