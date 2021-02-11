Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2963
Lily
We’re trying to get better walking times, but this means I have to take faster flower photos! This lily was a one shot attempt as my husband walked on. I thought the petal veining looked interesting!
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
2972
photos
100
followers
79
following
811% complete
View this month »
2956
2957
2958
2959
2960
2961
2962
2963
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
10th February 2021 4:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
It is gorgeous, love the tones and textures.
February 11th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Lovely pov, details
February 11th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close