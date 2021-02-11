Previous
Lily by loweygrace
Lily

We’re trying to get better walking times, but this means I have to take faster flower photos! This lily was a one shot attempt as my husband walked on. I thought the petal veining looked interesting!
11th February 2021

Lois

ace
loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
Diana
It is gorgeous, love the tones and textures.
February 11th, 2021  
gloria jones
Lovely pov, details
February 11th, 2021  
