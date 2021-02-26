Previous
Next
Fuchsia by loweygrace
Photo 2978

Fuchsia

Our daughter and son in law have been talking about moving. Because they work from home they will “try out” areas by renting a place for a month or 2 and then try another city. What a great way to make a decision!!
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
815% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
February 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise