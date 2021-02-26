Sign up
Photo 2978
Fuchsia
Our daughter and son in law have been talking about moving. Because they work from home they will "try out" areas by renting a place for a month or 2 and then try another city. What a great way to make a decision!!
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
1
0
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
2987
photos
100
followers
80
following
815% complete
View this month »
2971
2972
2973
2974
2975
2976
2977
2978
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
24th February 2021 12:14pm
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
February 26th, 2021
