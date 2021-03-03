Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2983
Loropetalum ( chinese fringe )
A neighbor’s loropetalum in full bloom. I read that these grow to just 4 ft tall but this was way over 5 1/2 ft. (This photo was taken at eye level)
3rd March 2021
3rd Mar 21
1
0
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
2992
photos
100
followers
81
following
817% complete
2976
2977
2978
2979
2980
2981
2982
2983
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
2nd March 2021 5:36pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Margaret Brown
ace
So pretty. Cant say I have seen this variety before.
March 3rd, 2021
