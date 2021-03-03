Previous
Loropetalum ( chinese fringe ) by loweygrace
Loropetalum ( chinese fringe )

A neighbor’s loropetalum in full bloom. I read that these grow to just 4 ft tall but this was way over 5 1/2 ft. (This photo was taken at eye level)
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

Lois

@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
Margaret Brown ace
So pretty. Cant say I have seen this variety before.
March 3rd, 2021  
