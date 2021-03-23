Sign up
Photo 3003
Next
Photo 3003
Little Late
Our eggplants didn't produce any vegetables last year but this week tiny eggplants are growing on a dead plant!?!
23rd March 2021
23rd Mar 21
0
0
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
23rd March 2021 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eggplant
