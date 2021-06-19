Sign up
Photo 3091
Quiet Walk
I’ve been picking up lots of hours at work to make up for my days off in Hawaii. It’s been so nice to miss the very hot days and take a walk after dinner when it’s cooler.
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
Year 8 with 365! I love taking photos!
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
18th June 2021 7:56pm
Milanie
ace
so pretty
June 20th, 2021
