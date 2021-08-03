Previous
Next
Windansea Beach by loweygrace
Photo 3136

Windansea Beach

My Philadelphia oncologist moved to San Diego so I’m able to continue my check ups with her! I had an appt today that went well and was so glad she seems to be loving her new location.

We visited Windansea which has some great history as a surfing beach.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Windansea_Beach
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
Year 8 with 365! I love taking photos!
859% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise