Mystery by loweygrace
Photo 3139

Mystery

This bush was at the beach in San Diego. It had lovely pink flowers and green pods. Anyone have an idea of what it could be?
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

Lois

@loweygrace
Hazel ace
Could it possibly be hibiscus or camellia? Beautiful anyway. Fav!
August 7th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Whatever it is , it looks a beauty !
August 7th, 2021  
