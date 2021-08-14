Previous
Shady Walk by loweygrace
Photo 3147

Shady Walk

High 90°F and dry for weeks. This is the main street in our town that has the most shady trees. It used to have a trolley car running up and town the mountain. The mules would pull the trolly up and would ride in the rear car on the way down!
14th August 2021

Lois

@loweygrace
Year 8 with 365! I love taking photos!
Photo Details

