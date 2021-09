Euclid Avenue Peppertrees

During the very hot days of summer in Southern California we walk up and down our town’s shady Euclid Ave. Each block is 1/4 mile so it’s easy to calculate our distance. The 100 yr old peppertrees provide the wonderful shade and all have very interesting trunks!

There’s a pink heart shaped stone tucked in a center hole (photo on left) that has the phrase “embrace your flaws” painted on it.