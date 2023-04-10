Previous
Next
Lily by loweygrace
Photo 3735

Lily

Two of my photos of families from work were chosen as photo of the day this week! Of course I’m not allowed to have copies…but I’m so honored that they thought they were good!!
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2023 is Year 10 with 365! I love taking photos!
1023% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful lily, wonderful tones and details.

Congrats on your work photography, it must be a great feeling :-)
April 11th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
love the speckle pattern
April 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise