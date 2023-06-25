Previous
National Harbor by loweygrace
National Harbor

I took a train from Philadelphia to Washington DC where my husband has been working. We’ll fly back home to LA on Tuesday.
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

Lois

@loweygrace
2023 is Year 10 with 365! I love taking photos!
Babs ace
What a lovely sunset scene.
June 26th, 2023  
