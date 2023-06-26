Sign up
Photo 3803
Capital
Just a slight view of the Capital building in Washington DC from the train station.
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
2
0
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2023 is Year 10 with 365! I love taking photos!
3812
photos
78
followers
75
following
1041% complete
3796
3797
3798
3799
3800
3801
3802
3803
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
25th June 2023 2:22pm
Dawn
ace
Lovely scene
June 27th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
Very nice. I like how you can see through the columns.
June 27th, 2023
