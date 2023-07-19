Previous
Accomplishment! by loweygrace
Photo 3808

Accomplishment!

My sweet, loving, talented hubby reached 35 years with his company 7/19! So proud of him!
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Lois

Beryl Lloyd ace
Congratulations!
July 28th, 2023  
