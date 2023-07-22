Previous
Lake Harriet, Minnesota by loweygrace
Photo 3808

Lake Harriet, Minnesota

We had a lovely evening listening to Minneapolis Pops Orchestra. Our daughter and son in law made a lovely picnic and the weather was perfect!
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2023 is Year 10 with 365! I love taking photos!
1043% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise