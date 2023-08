Lucy’s Ashes

I brought a small bag of Lucy’s ashes (our dog) with us on our vacation to Colorado.

Some of you may remember our move from PA to CA in 2019 when we drove across the country. It was the last wonderful hike we had with her. Just 4 weeks later she died of an aggressive cancer. We wanted to place some of her ashes in this beautiful place. There were a lot of clouds in the sky with one spot of blue sky in the shape of a heart!

Remembering you Lucy!!