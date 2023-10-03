Previous
Marshall Fields by loweygrace
Photo 3842

Marshall Fields

I worked at Marshall Fields in Chicago 46 years ago. My Mom was a waitress at the same store 78 years ago! I loved walking around - took lots of photos!
This is a photo of the Tiffany ceiling!
Here’s a link to some info:

https://interactive.wttw.com/most-beautiful-places-in-chicago/delightful-details/macys-tiffany-mosaic-ceiling
