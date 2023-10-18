Previous
Walkway rose by loweygrace
Photo 3846

Walkway rose

18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2023 is Year 10 with 365! I love taking photos!
1053% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
such delicate, beautiful petals
October 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise