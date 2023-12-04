Previous
Dala Horse by loweygrace
Dala Horse

My Grandparents immigrated from Sweden so we’ve always kept an eye out for any Swedish inspired ornament!
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Lois

@loweygrace
2023 is Year 10 with 365! I love taking photos!
Babs ace
What a pretty decoration.
December 4th, 2023  
