Photo 3860
2019
My ornament choice from Kona in 2019
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
0
0
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2023 is Year 10 with 365! I love taking photos!
3870
photos
70
followers
71
following
1057% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
9th December 2023 9:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
