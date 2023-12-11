Previous
1984 by loweygrace
Photo 3863

1984

We went to a holiday party in 1984 where you needed to bring a handmade ornament for an exchange game. This is the cute ornament we won!
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2023 is Year 10 with 365! I love taking photos!
1058% complete

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cute ornament.
December 12th, 2023  
