Previous
2005 by loweygrace
Photo 3865

2005

My choice 2005 from a Christmas Craft Fair.
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2023 is Year 10 with 365! I love taking photos!
1058% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Beautiful decoration.
December 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise