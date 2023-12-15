Previous
Pause by loweygrace
Photo 3867

Pause

Me at work.
A guest wanted to take my photo yesterday - not sure it’s allowed! But as long as I have it- I wanted to pause from ornament photos this month to show you me at work!
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2023 is Year 10 with 365! I love taking photos!
1059% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise