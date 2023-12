2009

I bought this snowman ornament at a craft fair the same year we brought home Lucy or Vizsla puppy. The snowman’s chewed up ear muff will always remind me of our puppy!

Our Lucy passed away in 2019 and I’m still wondering if I’ll ever have the courage to have another dog! The cancer that took her was very fast and furious. I still hurt. What do you think? Possible to have another pet after losing one that was so loved?