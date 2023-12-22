Previous
2014 by loweygrace
Photo 3874

2014

Another ornament pick from Shelby! This one was from 2014.
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2023 is Year 10 with 365! I love taking photos!
1061% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A beauty !
December 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise