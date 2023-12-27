Previous
2002 by loweygrace
Photo 3879

2002

My 2002 ornament choice…one of my favorites!
27th December 2023 27th Dec 23

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2023 is Year 10 with 365! I love taking photos!
1062% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise