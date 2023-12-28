Sign up
Photo 3880
2017
A gift from our daughter in 2017, the year they moved to Houston, TX!
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
1
1
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2023 is Year 10 with 365! I love taking photos!
3889
photos
68
followers
71
following
1063% complete
3873
3874
3875
3876
3877
3878
3879
3880
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
28th December 2023 11:03am
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet!
December 28th, 2023
