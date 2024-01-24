Previous
Amaryllis revisited by loweygrace
Photo 3907

Amaryllis revisited

In comparing the photo I took of this Amaryllis Jan 5th - it’s grown quite a lot!

https://365project.org/loweygrace/365/2024-01-05
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1070% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
Very Zen.
January 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise