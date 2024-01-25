Previous
#5 Orchid by loweygrace
Photo 3908

#5 Orchid

Another of my son’s orchids I’m helping care for. Never sure if the long flower stems should be cut back. The leaves don’t look happy today. 🫤
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1070% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise