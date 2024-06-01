Previous
African Daisy by loweygrace
Photo 4034

African Daisy

African Daisy in our back yard!
Today was my 2nd day back at work.
One word: exhausted!


Month of yellow.
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1105% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful daisies and great close up with lovely details. I love yellow and look forward to the month.
June 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise