Pygmy Date Palm by loweygrace
Pygmy Date Palm

My boss from my last job asked if I could work for her before or after my Disneyland job. I thought about it and decided to try it. This Pygmy palm is outside the building where I dropped off my paperwork to start the job.


Month of yellow
Lois

2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
bkb in the city
Very nice
June 9th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Neat background shadows
June 9th, 2024  
