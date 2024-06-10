Sign up
Photo 4043
Euclid Avenue
We often walk up and down Euclid Ave.
Here is a link to some history if interested:
https://www.ontarioca.gov/sites/default/files/Ontario-Files/Planning/Historic_Preservation/euclid_avenue.pdf
Month of yellow
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
Lois
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
4036
4037
4038
4039
4040
4041
4042
4043
Beryl Lloyd
Well spotted Lois !!
June 11th, 2024
