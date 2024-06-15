Previous
Daylily by loweygrace
Photo 4048

Daylily

We had a very hot day today at work. One of my assignments was to give other photographers water breaks. This is when I take over their position while they get out of the sun and drink some water!


Month of yellow
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

Lois

