Previous
Pitcher by loweygrace
Photo 4068

Pitcher

My sister collects Fiesta dinnerware. I found a small blue pitcher in her china cabinet!


Month of blue
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1114% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such beautiful pieces, how lucky to find the blue pitcher.
July 6th, 2024  
Babs ace
Beautiful, so colourful
July 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise