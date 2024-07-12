Previous
Colorado Hiking by loweygrace
We hiked everyday in Breckinridge! This hike was called the Blair Witch Trailhead. It was a 4 mile hike through Horseshoe Gulch and the Colorado Trail. Beautiful views!


12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
Diana ace
That sounds as fabulous as it looks, beautiful scenery and sky.
July 13th, 2024  
