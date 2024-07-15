Previous
Gifts by loweygrace
Photo 4078

Gifts

I wrapped a few birthday gifts to send to my friend in Chicago. Thursday is the planned date of arrival to my friend’s home. That day will be perfect! One day before her 70th birthday!
Today is my sister’s 75th birthday!


Month of blue
15th July 2024 15th Jul 24

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1117% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise