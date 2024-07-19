Sign up
Previous
Photo 4082
Fire
Took this photo while “driving” (traffic jam) home from work. It shows smoke from a fire in the distance.
Here’s a little info on the fire:
https://abc7.com/sun-valley-brush-fire-homes-threatened-210-freeway/2366710/
Month of blue
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
3
0
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
4091
photos
71
followers
71
following
4075
4076
4077
4078
4079
4080
4081
4082
Diana
ace
Lovely storytelling capture, such a pity about the fire though! Another thing I do not like about summer, is too many fires.
July 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Perfectly "blue" - Not a happy scene when in a traffic jam
July 20th, 2024
Babs
ace
Oh dear always bad to see bushfires especially when you are driving towards them
July 20th, 2024
