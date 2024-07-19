Previous
Fire by loweygrace
Photo 4082

Fire

Took this photo while “driving” (traffic jam) home from work. It shows smoke from a fire in the distance.
Here’s a little info on the fire:

https://abc7.com/sun-valley-brush-fire-homes-threatened-210-freeway/2366710/


Month of blue
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1118% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely storytelling capture, such a pity about the fire though! Another thing I do not like about summer, is too many fires.
July 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Perfectly "blue" - Not a happy scene when in a traffic jam
July 20th, 2024  
Babs ace
Oh dear always bad to see bushfires especially when you are driving towards them
July 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise