Photo 4090
1981
A souvenir from our honeymoon in Japan.
Month of blue
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
2
0
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
4099
photos
71
followers
71
following
1120% complete
3
2
365
iPhone 14
27th July 2024 9:45pm
Babs
ace
What a beautiful keepsake
July 28th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely and a wonderful keepsake !
July 28th, 2024
