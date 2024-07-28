Previous
Dad’s Art by loweygrace
Photo 4091

Dad’s Art

Boat House Willowbank 1968 in Bermuda.
Mom & Dad visited Willowbank many times on vacation and Dad was never without his markers and endless pads of paper!


Month of blue.
Lois

