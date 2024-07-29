Previous
Gift by loweygrace
Photo 4092

Gift

A Blue Danube vase from my niece many years ago. She worked at a thrift store and thought of me when it was donated! 💕


Month of blue
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1121% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise