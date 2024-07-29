Sign up
Photo 4092
Gift
A Blue Danube vase from my niece many years ago. She worked at a thrift store and thought of me when it was donated! 💕
Month of blue
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
0
1
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
4101
photos
71
followers
71
following
1121% complete
View this month »
4085
4086
4087
4088
4089
4090
4091
4092
