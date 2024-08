Chelsea Market

The aqua color in my husband’s shirt is the color focus today. He took the photo of the rest of our group:

the first and last are 2 of my children, I’m 2nd from the front, then my sister, her husband, my niece’s husband and then my niece. The last in the row is Marty, our son who moved to NYC a couple months ago to attend NYU. We came to visit and encourage him ( although he seems very comfortable and already “at home” in New York City!)





Month of Aqua