DUMBO by loweygrace
Photo 4099

DUMBO

DUMBO means: Down Under The Manhattan Bridge Overpass.
We took many photos of the Brooklyn and Manhattan Bridges with the beautiful NYC skyline.


Here’s some interesting history of DUMBO if you have time:

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dumbo,_Brooklyn



5th August 2024

Lois

@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
gloria jones ace
Nice capture
August 6th, 2024  
