Previous
Photo 4106
Mailbox
My neighbor’s aqua mailbox.
My husband tested positive for Covid this morning. (Maybe from all the crowded NYC subway trips?)The dr gave Shelby paxlovid pills- so I hope they help speed up the recovery!
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
1
0
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
4115
photos
70
followers
69
following
1124% complete
4106
Diana
ace
How beautiful, I love the fence too.
August 13th, 2024
